Coroner IDs woman who died in Yelm fire

Michelle Fairbanks, 29, has been identified as the woman who died in a Yelm fire earlier this month, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Although her autopsy took place on Aug. 9, the cause and manner of her death won’t be determined until autopsy results and a toxicology report are complete, Coroner Gary Warnock said Monday.
The woman died in a fire, but it’s possible she died as a result of smoke inhalation and not burns, he said.
Emergency responders, including Yelm police, were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, to a field near Rhoton Road and Quail Meadows Court Southeast, an area where the homeless are known to camp, police Chief Todd Stancil said.
The woman was thought to have been there for the past three or four days, Stancil said at the time.
The first emergency calls reported smoke in the area, followed by a report that somebody was in the fire, he said.
