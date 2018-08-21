Local police again remind Thurston residents to safeguard their mail

Mail theft continues to be a problem in Thurston County, and that has local law enforcement again reminding residents to safeguard their mail.
In the past month, Lt. Tim Rudloff of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office identified five instances in which either mail or Amazon-type packages were stolen from mailboxes or near a home in the unincorporated areas of the county.
And it’s not just in unincorporated areas of the county: 11 community mailboxes in Lacey were forced open in May.
Among Rudloff’s tips for protecting mail:
- Get a mailbox with a lock;
- Have a plan for picking up packages when they are delivered, or have them delivered to another address, such as at your workplace;
- Get a post office box.
Another suggestion is to take mail directly to the post office for extra security, rather than leave it in the mailbox for pick up.
Rudloff also reminded residents not to send cash in the mail.
Anyone with information about mail theft is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 .
