Increasing traffic concerns historic Lacey neighborhood residents

Stand-in along Ulery Street near Pacific Ave in Lacey August 23rd local resident Joe Panesko is concerned about increased traffic through his neighborhood what her perceives as a lack of city response about his concerns.
By
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Crime

Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.