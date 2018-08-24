Car hauler hits bridge spanning I-5 in Lakewood; traffic snarled

A southbound car hauler struck a bridge spanning Interstate 5 near the Bridgeport Way exit in Lakewood on Friday afternoon, the State Patrol reported.
No one was injured, but a number of vehicles on the hauler were damaged and two lanes were blocked while the scene was cleaned up.
“Shockingly, not a scratch on anyone or any other cars!” Trooper Johanna Batiste tweeted from the scene.
I’m at the scene southbound I5 just before Bridgeport where a car hauler carrying junk cars struck an overpass! The two right lanes are blocked while troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers investigate! pic.twitter.com/cOk0N8hJkg— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 24, 2018
