Paint the Parthia volunteers edge historic tug closer to finished restoration

A "Paint the Parthia" volunteer painting crew makes quick work finishing a section of the historic tug as it undergoes restoration at the Swantown Boatworks' facility in Olympia Aug. 25th.
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.