You know that building that was once home to a record label? It’s going to be a church

An Olympia building in the 800 block of Jefferson Street Southeast, which was once home to a synagogue and an independent record label, has come full circle as a place of worship.
That’s according to the new owner of the building and his tenant, who said Monday that Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, formerly New Hope Anglican Church in Lacey, has leased the building and is set to have its first church service there Sunday morning.
Olympia developer Ali Raad, who developed the Washington Health Benefit Exchange building next door, bought the property toward the end of April, wanting to better control the future of that corner property at 802 Jefferson St.
Renovations began in July, Raad said. He is taking care of the exterior renovations, while church volunteers are handing the interior renovations.
A check of the property on Monday showed that the church is looking more like a church. Carpeting has been removed to expose beautiful hardwood floors and a Presbyterian church in Everett donated pews, said Jim DiGiovanna, a churchwarden for Christ Our Hope.
The previously Lacey based church simply ran out of room for its growing congregation in office space at Martin Way and Carpenter Road, he said. They have 45 members, including 10 children, and now have room for the church, a fellowship hall and Sunday school.
DiGiovanna said the church often works with the homeless and has a street ministry.
“We’re looking forward to the ministry opportunity here,” he said.
For years the building was home to the synagogue Temple Beth Hatfiloh, which eventually moved to 201 Eighth Ave. SE. In between, the church was home to K Records, which ran into some financial challenges in 2016 and put the church building up for sale.
The Stranger reported in March that K Records held a moving sale that same month.
“We moved out of the Temple building last summer into an office on Capitol Way N. in downtown Olympia,” K Records owner Calvin Johnson told the alternative weekly. “The building has been on the market for over two years. There is an offer that has been accepted and may close soon, so we are removing the last of our belongings from the premises.”
Thurston County Assessor data show developer Raad, through his company, Marhaba LLC, paid $340,000 for the 4,500-square-foot building in late April.
