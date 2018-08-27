Have some thoughts about the Port of Olympia’s next executive director? Take this survey

The Port of Olympia has created an online survey, seeking input from the public about who should be the next executive director.
Former longtime executive director Ed Galligan was placed on paid administrative leave by the port’s three-member commission in April, followed by Galligan’s resignation in May.
The online survey, which will be available through October, can be found here.
The Port of Olympia also recently hired Karras Consulting of Olympia to help the port find its next executive director. The contract with Karras Consulting, which is based in Olympia, is not to exceed $50,000, according to the port.
The recruitment effort will include candidate recruitment, screening, commission evaluation and interview selection in September. This will be followed by interviews of semi-finalists, the selection of finalists, a community forum and the hiring of a new executive director by the end of November.
