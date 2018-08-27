Former K Records & Temple Beth Hatfiloh site the new home for Lacey church
Building owner Ali Raad stands in front of the original site of the Temple Beth Hatfiloh synagogue and more recently, K Records in Olympia on August 27th as renovation is nearly complete for it new tenant, New Hope Anglican Church of Lacey.
Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.
A map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of wildfire smoke across the Pacific Northwest and the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 14. Air quality in the region ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate.
The Fitz Army & Metal Mulisha Show motorcycle stunt team invaded the Northwest Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership Sunday, but all in a good cause as a fundraiser for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southwest Washington
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.