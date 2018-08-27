Former K Records & Temple Beth Hatfiloh site the new home for Lacey church

Building owner Ali Raad stands in front of the original site of the Temple Beth Hatfiloh synagogue and more recently, K Records in Olympia on August 27th as renovation is nearly complete for it new tenant, New Hope Anglican Church of Lacey.
By
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Crime

Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.