Rallies supporting teachers in Tumwater and North Thurston districts

Rallies were held recently in support of teachers in Tumwater and North Thurston districts as negotiations for contracts continue.
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Crime

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.

