Anchors Away for the 45th Harbor Days tug races in Olympia

At the helm of the Sand Man tugboat skipper Doug Eklund maneuvers the 108 year-old vessel into race position during the 45th Annual Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival Sept. 2nd in Olympia.
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.

