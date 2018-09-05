Latin and Hispanic Heritage celebrated with cultural burlesque show in Olympia this weekend

Two Thurston County residents are coming together this weekend in a collaboration to host “Azucar: A Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Heritage.”
Perlita Picante, a local burlesque entertainer, and Professir Rolan Thunder, the host and master of ceremonies, will headline the dance performance at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theater in Olympia.
The show is designed to celebrate the diversity of Latin and Hispanic culture through performance art as well as break down norms surrounding the conservative areas of Latin and Hispanic culture.
“So many times, people go, ‘Oh your culture is so spicy, and your culture is all about food,’” said Jose Pineda, who performs as Professir Rolan Thunder. “There’s elements of that, but no, we’re not a spice. We’re not a flavor of the month. We’re a people with a diverse background.
“What you’re not going to see is a cookie-cutter Latin culture. You’re going to see everybody interpret their culture in their own way on this platform. Everybody will be telling their story on that stage.”
At the event, there will be burlesque artists of Latin and Hispanic heritage from Washington and Oregon. The broad comedy and striptease of burlesque will feature Valerie Veils (Olympia), Jacqueline Hyde (Seattle), Chesty La Rue (Seattle), Dahlia Kash (Portland), Lola Coquette (Portland) and Luz de la Concha (Portland).
Papaya Magic Cabaret, a local musical trio, also will make a special appearance.
Picante — who currently lives in Olympia — was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and has been performing burlesque for eight years.
The idea for the show came from a brainstorming session between Pineda and Picante a year and half ago. Pineda, a Tumwater resident, is a self-described “Instructor of Seated Satire” and helps create spaces for inclusive and diverse music and dance.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward Stonewall Youth, a local organization that supports the queer youth of Olympia.
The event is being sponsored by Octapas Cafe and Cascadia Brewing Company. Concessions will be available, and artists will have merchandise booths set up.
Azucar, A Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Heritage
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8
Where: Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia
Tickets: $20 general admission, $17 for Olympia Film Society members
More information: lahoperlita.com/azucar
