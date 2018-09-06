Tumwater teachers get honks of support while picketing
Tumwater teachers wave signs and get honks of support at Littlerock Road and Trosper Road on Thursday morning. Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, and now the Tumwater School District has filed an injunction to get them back to work.
Building owner Ali Raad stands in front of the original site of the Temple Beth Hatfiloh synagogue and more recently, K Records in Olympia on August 27th as renovation is nearly complete for it new tenant, Christ our Hope Anglican Church.
Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.