Tumwater teachers get honks of support while picketing

Tumwater teachers wave signs and get honks of support at Littlerock Road and Trosper Road on Thursday morning. Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, and now the Tumwater School District has filed an injunction to get them back to work.
By
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Crime

Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service