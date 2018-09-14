Scene of plane crash near South Sound Speedway; two injured

An obscured view of the plane crash site in the hills above South Sound Speedway near Rochester. West Thurston Regional Fire Authority says there are two people injured. (No audio)
By
Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Local

Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service