Highlights: Puyallup piles up 500-plus yards of offense in win over Sumner

Puyallup High School beat 4A SPSL rival Sumner, 37-7, on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Two men are reported dead as emergency crews and FAA investigators have been called to the scene of an experimental aircraft plane crash southwest of Tenino, Washington.

Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.

