Tumwater teachers ratify contract, classes to start Tuesday

Meeting in the Tumwater High School gymnasium Monday teacher Matt Bell leads a jubilant group of his fellow educators in the song "Sweet Caroline" as they celebrate a 98% ratification of their new two-year contract with the district.
Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Two men are reported dead after their experimental aircraft plane crashed Friday southwest of Tenino, Washington. The men were later identified as Edan Lifesong, 34, of Olympia and Brett Lamphere, 19, of Centralia.

Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.

