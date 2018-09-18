University employee resigns amid sexual misconduct complaint

Washington State University employee and former quarterback Jason Gesser has resigned following a complaint of sexual misconduct.
KXLY-TV reports Gesser sent a letter to the university on Tuesday, resigning his post as assistant athletic director effective immediately.
Gesser also addressed in the letter the young woman he says he made feel uncomfortable, saying he respectfully has a different recollection of the situation described, but acknowledges he should never have been in the situation in the first place.
He wrote that he never meant to cause her harm.
School officials said the school received the accusation Monday and that Gesser would work from home pending an investigation.
Last week, the school newspaper The Daily Evergreen revealed that WSU officials had investigated past allegations of sexual harassment against Gesser and found no school policy violations.
