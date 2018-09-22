Setting history in stone at Tenino City Park

Stone carvers Keith Phillips and Dan Miller pre-place hand-cut blocks while temporarily assembling for measuring one of four Roman-style arches at the entrance to the Tenino City Park Sept. 22nd.
Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Two men are reported dead after their experimental aircraft plane crashed Friday southwest of Tenino, Washington. The men were later identified as Edan Lifesong, 34, of Olympia and Brett Lamphere, 19, of Centralia.

Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.

