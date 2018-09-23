Boo-Coda takes on new undertaking with vintage Cadillac hearse purchase

Finding a 1995 Cadillac hearse in California Bucoda mayor Alan Carr has added it to the town's popular "Boo-Coda Spook-tacular" haunted house which is set to open Sept. 28th.
By
Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Latest News

Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Two men are reported dead after their experimental aircraft plane crashed Friday southwest of Tenino, Washington. The men were later identified as Edan Lifesong, 34, of Olympia and Brett Lamphere, 19, of Centralia.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service