Boo-Coda takes on new undertaking with vintage Cadillac hearse purchase

Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
Meeting in the Tumwater High School gymnasium Monday teacher Matt Bell leads a jubilant group of his fellow educators in the song "Sweet Caroline" as they celebrate a 98% ratification of their new two-year contract with the district.
Two men are reported dead after their experimental aircraft plane crashed Friday southwest of Tenino, Washington. The men were later identified as Edan Lifesong, 34, of Olympia and Brett Lamphere, 19, of Centralia.
An obscured view of the plane crash site where two men died in the hills above South Sound Speedway near Rochester Friday. West Thurston Fire Authority said the men were 20 to 30 years old, and were flying an experimental home-built plane.
An unidentified special education teacher discusses how she loves her job despite its difficulties at an overflow meeting of striking Tumwater teachers and supporters at the Washington Education Association office Thursday night.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese rules in favor of the Tumwater School District's request for an injunction to end the week-long teachers strike, but stops short of setting a return date.
