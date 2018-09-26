Deaths for Sept. 27

Anderson, Darlene Patricia, 76, Union, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hadden, Frederick William, 75, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Manguia, Joseph, Michael, 58, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at home. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 800-248-1745.
Moore, Emerson Bruce, 56, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Comments