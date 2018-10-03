Man arrested in Lacey after eluding police and being involved in hit-and-run crash

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning around midnight after eluding police, according to Lacey Police Commander Jim Mack.
The initial incident began on late Monday night after a domestic disturbance was called in between the man and his girlfriend. The man left the residence in his vehicle as police arrived on scene. Police then entered in pursuit of the suspect as he attempted to elude them.
Near the 2800 Block of Ruddell Road the suspect crashed into another vehicle, which left that driver with minor injuries. After the crash, the suspect fled the scene. K-9 units followed the suspect, but were unable to find him. Eventually, the suspect was found not too far from the crash scene.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary in the first degree domestic violence, assault in the second degree domestic violence, attempt to elude pursuing police vehicle, hit and run injury or death and malicious mischief domestic violence. He will appear in Thurston County Superior Court later today.
