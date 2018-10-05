Two collisions on I-5 backup traffic in both directions

Update: Both collisions have now been cleared.
Two separate collisions, both involving Washington State Patrol troopers, have caused extensive traffic delays on I-5 in both directions, according to multiple reports.
The first crash happened about noon on northbound I-5 at milepost 120. According to Batiste, a trooper was rear ended while traveling in stop-and-go traffic. That collision has been cleared.
The second crash happened around 12:29 p.m. on northbound I-5 at milepost 105. The right two lanes are currently blocked as officers investigate a collision involving a patrol car that was struck while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste. The wreck is expected to be cleared soon.
The WSP said the first trooper suffered minor injuries and the second trooper did not suffer any injuries, but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Travel times have been significantly impacted. Travel on I-5 from Tumwater to Lacey is nearly a half hour.
