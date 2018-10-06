Passport services set to return to Thurston County Auditor’s Office Oct. 15

The Thurston County Auditor’s Office will resume offering passport services to customers on Oct. 15 after about a nine-year absence, the county office announced.
“We saw a need for new passport services providers in the county, given the state’s implementation of federal Real ID requirements, and the significant increase in passport applications over the last few years,” said Auditor Mary Hall in a statement.
Thurston County last offered passport services in 2009 until the service was eliminated by budget cuts during the recession.
Why the demand for passport services? Starting in October 2020, standard driver’s licenses and identification (non-enhanced) cards will no longer be accepted at airports. Individuals will need enhanced drivers licenses or passports in order to board commercial airplanes.
The Auditor’s Office expects to serve 3,000-8,000 customers each year. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Comments