Pile-up leaves 3 children, 1 adult injured on I-5 in Lakewood

Three children and an adult were injured Friday night during a chain reaction collision that involved five vehicles on Interstate 5 in Lakewood.
The Washington State Patrol said a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was going south on I-5 in the far right lane at South Tacoma Way just after 7 p.m.
A 2004 Ford Taurus with a 25-year-old male driver from Federal Way, a 26-year-old female passenger and three children was just ahead of it. Ahead of the Taurus were three other cars.
The Dodge pickup, driven by a 37-year-old Centralia man, hit the Taurus pushing it into a 2010 Honda Accord which then collided with a 2012 Subaru Outback in front of the Accord. The Outback then collided with a 2003 Ford F150 pickup in front of it.
The vehicles eventually came to rest, blocking two lanes.
A 6-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl in the Taurus were injured. All three were transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, the State Patrol said.
Also taken to the hospital was the female passenger in the Taurus. She and the children are Tacoma residents.
Excessive speed was cited as the cause, the State Patrol said.
Three lanes of I-5’s four lanes were blocked for just over two hours.
