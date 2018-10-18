2 buildings locked down as troopers investigate bomb threat on Capitol Campus

Troopers are investigating a bomb threat on the Capitol Campus, and the Highways Licenses and Department of Natural Resources buildings are locked down. A suspicious envelope dropped off near the Temple of Justice is no longer a threat.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service