Horizon students Drop,Cover & Hold for the Great Washington Shakeout

After receiving emergency instructions from Assistant Principal Mike Kraft Horizons Elementary School teacher Tamara Robins' first graders "Drop,Cover and Hold" as part of the 2018 Great Washington Shakeout statewide earthquake drill Oct.18th.
