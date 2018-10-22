Dense fog advisory issued for region Monday morning

Morning commuters along Interstate 5 in Olympia cut their way through the dense fog Monday Oct 22nd as a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 11a.m.
