Drive-by shooting at west Olympia apartment puts medical complex on lockdown

Troopers are investigating a bomb threat on the Capitol Campus, and the Highways Licenses and Department of Natural Resources buildings are locked down. A suspicious envelope dropped off near the Temple of Justice is no longer a threat.
After receiving emergency instructions from Assistant Principal Mike Kraft Horizons Elementary School teacher Tamara Robins' first graders "Drop,Cover and Hold" as part of the 2018 Great Washington Shakeout statewide earthquake drill Oct.18th.
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early Monday as Tumwater Fire was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties.