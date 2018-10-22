Drive-by shooting at west Olympia apartment puts medical complex on lockdown

Olympia police say they are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting at the Courtside Apartments in west Olympia. There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service