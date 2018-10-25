Bomb threat leads to building evacuation and shuts down Tacoma Avenue South

UPDATE (3 p.m.): A search found no threats. The building and street are now open.
A phoned-in bomb threat has led to the evacuation of a mental health facility and the closure of Tacoma Avenue South between South 13th and South 15th Streets Thursday.
A male phoned the facility in the 1300 block of Tacoma Avenue South just after noon and told staff there was a bomb in the building.
“They pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the building and they called us,” said Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.
Police are searching the building for a device, Cool said.
