Bomb threat shuts down Tacoma Avenue

Police have closed Tacoma Avenue between 13th and 15th as they investigate a bomb threat.
By
Up Next
Police have closed Tacoma Avenue between 13th and 15th as they investigate a bomb threat.
By

Latest News

Bomb threat leads to building evacuation and shuts down Tacoma Avenue South

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 25, 2018 01:02 PM

UPDATE (3 p.m.): A search found no threats. The building and street are now open.

A phoned-in bomb threat has led to the evacuation of a mental health facility and the closure of Tacoma Avenue South between South 13th and South 15th Streets Thursday.

A male phoned the facility in the 1300 block of Tacoma Avenue South just after noon and told staff there was a bomb in the building.

“They pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the building and they called us,” said Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

Police are searching the building for a device, Cool said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

  Comments  