DNA trail led to Florida man’s arrest in connection with suspected explosives, sources say

Federal agents arrested a South Florida man outside an auto parts store on Thursday as a prime suspect in a string of pipe-bomb mailings to prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump.

A trail of tell-tale evidence helped investigators quickly focus a nationwide manhunt on Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old self-described entertainment promoter from Aventura with a lengthy list of arrests — including for a bomb threat in Miami-Dade in 2002.

Among the connections, a law enforcement source told the Miami Herald: a latent fingerprint on an envelope, which matched DNA evidence from previous criminal arrests. They also scrutinized Sayoc’s voluminous social media posts, his cell phone records and his movements throughout South Florida to carry out the threats against Democratic targets.

“It was a little bit of everything,” said one law enforcement official.

Agents also seized and towed away his white van, which had most of its windows covered in pro-Donald Trump and right wing stickers. Photos of the van, posted by a Twitter user who said he saw the car at a stoplight in April, show rifle scope cross hairs placed over the faces of Hilary Clinton, progressive filmmaker Michael Moore and President Barack Obama. Another said “CNN Sucks,” along with an image of Trump standing on a tank in front of fireworks and an American flag.

Investigators draped the vehicle with a blue tarp and towed it away on a flat bed truck.

President Trump, in a speech given shortly after Sayoc’s arrest, praised the speed of the investigation and condemned acts of political violence.

“Congratulations to all law enforcement. We have the best in the world and they just showed it,” he said.

The arrest was made at an AutoZone in Plantation instead of his home to avoid any potential dangerous confrontation, sources told the Miami Herald. News partner CBS4 reports a “loud explosion” was heard at the time of the arrest, possibly from an FBI flash bomb device.

Sayoc was a frequent poster on social media sites and his Twitter and Facebook accounts were filled with pro-Trump memes and attacks on Democrats — including a string linking Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, with billionaire George Soros, a major party donor and recipient of one of the menacing mailings.

Court records show he nearly a dozen past arrests, including on charges of making a bomb threat in 2002 in Miami-Dade. Other cases included grand theft and battery in Broward County. In 1994, a woman who appears to be his grandmother filed and then quickly withdrew a criminal complaint against him for domestic violence.

State records show he’s a serial entrepreneur, including most recently interest in a Hallandale Beach catering company and a business called Sayex Ltd. in Miami Beach. Records indicated lives with his parents in an Aventura condo. He also has used a variety of names across social media and legal documents, including Cesar Altieri, Caesar Altieri, Caesar Altieri Sayoc, Ceasar Altieri Randazzo or Julus Cesar Milan.

FBI agents brought the man into custody at the bureau’s South Florida field office in Miramar and plan to question him at length. The interview, assuming the suspect doesn’t hire a lawyer and refuse to talk, could last hours — ranging from questions about where the suspect bought the materials to make the bomb to where he initially posted the packages for mailing to his targets.

The FBI and federal prosecutors have 48 hours from the time of Sayoc’s arrest Friday morning to file a criminal complaint with a federal judge that outlines the probable cause for charging him with potential terrorism and related charges.. That means Sayoc will be likely held over the weekend and have his first appearance in Miami federal court on Monday.

Federal investigators quickly centered the investigation on the dozen crudely fashioned “pipe bombs” sent to top Trump critics, including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, on a mail sorting facility in Opa-locka. The devices have been recovered in New York, Washington D.C., California and South Florida, all with the return address of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wassermann-Schultz’s office. Several words, including her name, were misspelled on the packages.

Two new packages were discovered in Florida Friday morning. The intended recipients were New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. The first was found Monday in the home mailbox of Democratic megadonor George Soros.

I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Miami Herald staff writers Martin Vassolo and Colleen Wright contributed to this story.

This story will be updated as more information is available.