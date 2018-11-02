He tried to ditch the meth before he was spotted. Darn that Tri-City wind

The Tri-Cities infamous blustery winds helped Benton County deputies catch a drug suspect Friday morning.
Carlos E. Hernandez, 27, was driving past a Benton County sheriff’s deputy in Finley about 3 a.m. when he reportedly decided to empty a bag of meth out his car window, said the sheriff’s office.
The wind blew the powdery white drug back into his face, and Hernandez began driving all over the road, said Lt. Mat Clarke. The deputy noticed and signaled Hernandez to stop.
When he stopped along Chemical Drive near Third Avenue, the deputy saw the torn baggie and white crystals on the driver’s seat.
Hernandez was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possessing meth, reckless driving, failing to obey an officer and driving with a suspended license.
