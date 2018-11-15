Seahawks game day: Must stop Packers’ run to defend Aaron Rodgers’ passing, must get a turnover

Weather should not be a factor for this almost playoff-elimination game between the Seahawks and Packers tonight at CenturyLink Field. Almost no chance of rain and temperatures near 50 degrees for the early-evening kickoff.
SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY
GREEN BAY PACKERS (4-4-1) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-5)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m., CenturyLink Field
Line: Seahawks by 3.
TV: Fox/Ch. 13 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM
The series: The Packers have won three in a row since Seattle beat them in an epic NFC championship game in January 2015. All three of those Green Bay wins have been at Lambeau Field, in each of the last three seasons. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 6-2 in his career against the Seahawks in the regular season. Russell Wilson is 2-3 against Rodgers in the regular season.
SEATTLE’S KEYS TO VICTORY
To slow Rodgers, stop the Packers’... run? Yes, Green Bay has a running game now, unlike in past seasons when defenses could solely focus on containing Aaron Rodgers in the pocket. Aaron Jones has 494 yards, just behind Chris Carson’s total for Seattle, and is averaging almost 7 yards per carry with four touchdowns. The Packers as a team are averaging 5.2 yards per rush, tied for Denver for best in the NFL. The Seahawks’ defensive front has failed to slow Chargers running back Melvin Gordon or Rams’ star Todd Gurley the last two weeks. Seattle must stop Jones and his running game to make Green Bay one-dimensional and thus easier to defend knowing Rodgers must throw.
Get the ball, again: The Seahawks’ defense has not forced a turnover in the last two games, and they’ve lost both. Rodgers often avoids the best cover men and targeting the least experienced members of a team’s pass defense. That makes Thursday a huge test for Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Flowers. The former college safety Seattle’s coaches converted to outside this summer has five passes defensed this season, and has yet to intercept one. He’s going to get many more chances to make plays with Rodgers targeting him in this one. This younger defense that is giving up yards must create turnovers to avoid Rodgers, or any QB, from scoring on it.
How will they run?: The Seahawks’ return to the run since Week 3 has them atop the NFL in rushing offense. Rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny finally arrived as a key part of their offense last weekend. With starter Carson out with a hip injury, Penny had 108 yards on just 12 carries as Seattle rolled up 273 yards rushing against the Rams and their powerful defensive front. That performance should earn Penny with more than 40 percent of the snaps he got in Los Angeles. Coach Pete Carroll admitted the Seahawks erred in going away from Penny from the first into the third quarter of that five-point loss to the Rams. Where do his carries come from this week, with Carson due back to starting? Mike Davis would appear to be yielding some time to Penny Thursday.
The pick: Seahawks, 20-17. Almost a playoff-elimination game, with each team needing to win six of their final seven games to get to the 10 wins it usually takes to ensure a playoff berth. Seattle runs early to set up Wilson’s play-action down field to Doug Baldwin, who is finally feeling better after knee issues. And the Seahawks’ defense finally gets a turnover it needs to win.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
20 Rashaad Penny RB 5-11 220 rookie
He deserves more opportunities after what he did last week in LA.
55 Frank Clark DE 6-3 265 fourth
8 sacks in 9 games, in a contract year. He knows the whole league will be watching tonight, including some potential bidders for him in free agency next spring if Seattle doesn’t get a deal done with him.
37 Tre Flowers CB 6-3 203 rookie
Rodgers usually finds the young DBs and targets them, repeatedly. The rookie’s going to get a huge test, and opportunities.
GREEN BAY
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 14th
Yes, his completion percentage is down. But he has 17 touchdowns and just 1 interception--on one good leg. The two-time NFL MVP turns 35 next month and still wins games by himself.
33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 second
Averaging 6.8 yards per rush. Packers finally gave him the ball last week and he romped for 145 yards vs Miami. A new dimension Seattle must slow.
23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 rookie
He’s good. But Wilson is likely to test the rookie by throwing often at him to bigger, more physical Seahawks WR David Moore.
gregg.bell@thenewstribune.com; @gbellseattle
Comments