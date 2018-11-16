Do you know who lobbed a Molotov cocktail into a 73-year-old woman’s home?

Somebody threw a Molotov cocktail into the South Hill home of a 73-year-old woman.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are hoping you might recognize the man, who was captured on video about 5 a.m. on Nov. 7.
A man in a small SUV pulled up to the house on 108th Avenue East, stepped out of the car and threw the Molotov cocktail into the house, which immediately burst into flames.
He then drove away.
The 73-year-old woman who lives there was sleeping but able to escape without injury.
Most of the damage was limited to a garage door.
Detectives don’t believe the woman was the intended target. Instead, they think her son might have been involved in a dispute over a woman.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments