The city of Lacey’s search for a new police chief is narrowed to 6 finalists

Lacey has six finalists to replace former police chief Dusty Pierpoint, the city announced late Friday. Pierpoint retired last month after spending more than 30 years with the city’s police department.
And now the community is invited to meet those finalists at a reception set for 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.
City Manager Scott Spence declined to offer specifics on each finalist, including the breakdown of internal candidates to external ones.
After Pierpoint announced his retirement in late July, the city worked with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs on a national search to find the next chief. The chief oversees a department of 64 employees that operates on a budget of about $10.6 million, as well as $930,000 in contract services, according to city data.
Meanwhile, the city this month named former Commander Chris Ward to be the interim chief until the next chief is hired.
Spence said Ward has spent 33 years in law enforcement, including 22 years with Lacey police. Spence described him as highly qualified to lead the department.
Ken Kollmann, president of the Lacey police officers guild, also expressed support for Ward.
“Interim Chief Ward is a good fit right now to assist with the transfer of the department to a new chief, and I am fine with his selection as interim,” he said.
However, Kollmann, who has been critical of the department and its leadership, does not want an internal candidate as its next chief.
“The guild position is that we still feel an outside chief is needed to move our department forward,” he said.
