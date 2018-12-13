‘Stuff the Ruck’ collects toys for kids while recognizing vets now in state workforce

A Combined Fund Drive Toys-for-Tots event that began at the Department of Social and Health Services in 2017 and then expanded across state government this year crossed the finish line Thursday at the state Capitol.
Participants in Stuff the Ruck began a trek with rucksacks full of toys at the Capitol View 1 Building on Pear Street at noon and finished 2.6 miles later by running up the state Capitol steps at about 12:45 p.m. Toys were delivered to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The “competition” involved staff with any sort of ties to one of the five armed services. Organizers said the idea was not only to support local children during the holidays, but also to bring recognition to veterans in state service, have a creative CFD event and get outside and do something healthy.
