Idaho State Police find $3M worth of marijuana in a trailer. That’s 800 lbs. of weed.

Idaho State Police discovered more than 800 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Clark County, Idaho.

ISP pulled over 37-year-old Jonathan Speckman, of Hainesville, Illinois, for a traffic violation on Dec. 15 on Interstate 15 in east Idaho, according to a news release. A drug-sniffing dog detected drugs, and ISP obtained a search warrant for Speckman’s truck and trailer.

Troopers found 800 pounds of marijuana, equal to $3 million, inside the trailer.

Speckman was arrested and booked in the Clark County Jail on trafficking charges.

Marijuana is not legal in any capacity in Idaho. It is legal for medical use in Montana and Utah and for recreational use in Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.