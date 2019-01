40-degree waters welcome New Years Day revelers at the Squaxin Community Salish Sea Plunge

January 01, 2019

With 40-degree water temperatures hovering a few degrees warmer than the surrounding air 18 hearty New Year's Day revelers welcomed in 2019 at the 11th annual Squaxin Community Salish Sea Plunge near the Arcadia Boat Ramp in Mason County Tuesday.