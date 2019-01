Local leaders look back at 2018 and ahead to the new year at the Thurston Chamber 2019 State of the Community Forum

January 09, 2019

Local mayors Cheryl Selby of Olympia, Pete Kmet of Tumwater, Andy Ryder of Lacey, Yelm Mayor JW Foster and Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings share thoughts on local issues including homelessness to economic goals at the annual forum.