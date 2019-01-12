State Route 8 wreck lands driver in jail on multiple charges

A 24-year-old Hoquiam man was injured and faces multiple charges after a two-car crash on State Route 8 two miles east of Elma Friday night. according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The man, driving a 2003 blue Honda Civic, was traveling on Heise Road at State Route 8 about 6 p.m. Friday when he failed to yield the right of way and collided with a 1998 white Toyota Corolla that was eastbound on State Route 8.
The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old Raymond man, and a passenger in the Honda, a 23-year-old Elma woman, were not injured. The Honda was totalled.
The driver of the Honda was booked into the Grays Harbor Jail on charges of hit and run, driving under the influence, obstructing justice, and driving while license suspended, according to the State Patrol.
