JBLM soldier dies after being wounded during gun battle in Afghanistan

A soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord died Thursday after being wounded during a gun battle in Afghanistan.
Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, died at a hospital in Germany.
He was shot Saturday, Jan. 12, during combat in Afghanistan’s Badghis province during his second deployment to the country.
Meddock “was a phenomenal Ranger, and his selfless service represents the very best of our great nation,” Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, commander of the 2nd Ranger Battalion, said in a statement.
Meddock served with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment as a machine gunner, automatic rifleman, gun team leader and fire team leader.
He was from Spearman, Texas, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 2014.
Meddock’s awards include the Purple Heart, Joint-Service Commendation for Combat, Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and Army Good Conduct Medal, among others.
Details of his death have not been released.
