Plastic bags, straws could be banned statewide under bills introduced in Washington Legislature

In an effort to minimize ocean pollution, Washington state may soon follow the example of several of its own cities by banning plastic straws and plastic bags.
Two bills targeting pollution were heard before the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology committee on Thursday, Jan. 24. SB 5323 would put a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags and reusable carryout bags that don’t meet recycled content requirements, while SB 5077 would ban single-use plastic straws.
The statewide ban on single-use plastic bags would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020. Single-use plastics straws would be banned beginning July 1, 2020.
Bags used to package bulk food in stores, wrap meats and frozen foods would still be allowed. Newspaper bags and bags sold in packages containing multiple bags for uses such as food storage, garbage or pet waste also would still be allowed.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Every year 8 million metric tons of plastics enter our ocean on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons that currently circulate our marine environments,” said Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue.
Eliminating plastics is the first concrete step to reducing Washington’s contribution to the amount of plastics entering and harming aquatic ecosystems, Kuderer said.
The bills would streamline the ban statewide and give cities that haven’t implemented similar bans time to phase out the plastics.
In November, Gig Harbor passed an ordinance banning plastic straws that goes into effect this fall. Only one month later, the City Council approved an ordinance to get rid of plastic bags. Those restrictions go into full effect in May.
City Council member Jeni Woock said the ordinances were requested by people who live in the city.
“Our citizens kept asking for it,” said Woock. “People kept saying, ‘We have to get rid of this plastic. We have a city here on the bay.’”
Gig Harbor wasn’t the first Washington city to ban certain plastic products. Tacoma, Seattle, and Edmonds have had similar bans in place since last year.
Woock also is a member of a sustainability coalition in Gig Harbor. The coalition carefully considered and consulted with businesses that could be impacted by restrictions on plastics.
Two businesses were concerned about potential pass-through fees for replacement paper bags, which would be on the consumers to pay, Woock said.
Gig Harbor doesn’t charge consumers a fee for paper bags, unlike some of the other cities in Washington state with similar ordinances.
SB 5323 would require retailers to charge a 10-cent fee per paper bag in an effort to level the playing field between large retailers and smaller stores.
Without the fee, larger stores could choose not to pass the bag cost to consumers, while small local stores would have to charge consumers a fee for paper bags in order to make up costs.
Some argued the bill’s mandatory 10-cent minimum fee is unfair. Bill Stauffacher, who works for the American Forest and Paper Association, spoke against the bill.
“It’s not capped whatsoever,” said Stauffacher.
The problem with that, he said, is that businesses could choose to charge more than the minimum fee required by the state. Additionally, he said, the fee would be a direct hit on the manufacturers who produce paper bags.
Despite concerns about the fee, SB 5323 had overwhelming support at the public hearing.
Most people also testified in support of SB 5077, which would ban plastic straws, but the bill faced scrutiny over concerns about those with disabilities who rely on straws to help them drink and eat.
“When you create barriers to people accessing water, food and medication, you don’t know what the consequences are going to be,” said Shaun Bickley, an advocate for the Arc of King County, an organization that supports those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Bickley said there are no alternatives to single-use plastic straws and thinks the Legislature might be targeting the wrong plastics, considering straws are essential for some people.
Kuderer said those with disabilities would be heavily considered when the final bill is drafted. Community health groups and advocates for persons with disabilities would be consulted during the process, she said.
Comments