Native culture & history come alive at the 11th annual Sa’ He’ Wa’ Mish Days Pow Wow

By

February 17, 2019 06:43 PM

Dancers, singers and drummers representing dozens of tribes took part in the pageantry that is the grand entry Sunday afternoon during the 11th annual Sa' He' Wa' Mish Days Pow Wow at the Little Creek Casino Resort Event Center near Shelton.