14-ton historic mosaic mural moved to its new home on the Capitol campus in Olympia

February 23, 2019 04:47 PM

Crews from A to B Builders general contracting company lift and transport the 28,000-pound mosaic tile mural by artist Jean C. Beall from the mothballed General Administration Bldg. in Olympia to its new home in the nearby Helen Sommers building.