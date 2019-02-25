Uptick in semi trucks crashing on Tacoma freeways prompts emphasis patrols this week

With a recent uptick in semi-trailers crashing on Tacoma freeways, troopers are doing emphasis patrols on Interstate 5 and state Route 16 this week.
The Washington State Patrol said it will target the SR 16 interchange and both directions of I-5 from state Route 512 to the King-Pierce county line near Fife.
The emphasis patrols end Friday.
Troopers will be on the lookout for speeding, left lane violations, distracted driving, following too closely, not wearing seat belts, unsafe lane changes and aggressive driving.
Although there were no fatal collisions with commercial vehicles in Pierce County last year, at least six semi trucks have crashed in as many months.
The emphasis patrol was sparked because “the recent high profile collisions in the ongoing construction zone warrant” it, according to a State Patrol news release.
Construction in that area has been underway since May.
Officials believe the narrower lanes and rain-slicked roads contributed to the crashes.
Lanes are usually 12-feet wide but are 11-feet wide in the construction zone, according to the state Department of Transportation.
There will be future emphasis patrols in the area but they won’t be announced, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
