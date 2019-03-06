Latest News

Lights, camera, commercials: Seattle Mariners release their commercials for the 2019 season

By Andrew Hammond

March 06, 2019 12:28 PM

Seattle Mariners’ Dee Gordon, right, and Mitch Haniger sign autographs before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners released their commercials to promote the 2019 regular season. They’ll begin showing today before the team’s game against the Oakland A’s (5:40 p.m. on Root Sports).

As in years past, the commercials are the result of a creative collaboration between the Mariners and Seattle agency Copacino+Fujikado and shot on location in Peoria at the team’s spring training complex.

Which do you like best? Vote for your at Mariners.com.

Enjoy:

Dee Gordon’s pit Crew

Dee Gordon is pretty fast and gets around the bases pretty quickly. Well, much like a race car, he’s got a trusty pit crew to help him out.

Hangin’ with Haniger

Something like this happens during the season, someone out in the field has to go in the stands to grab a foul ball and they occasionally run into a fan. Now, having a conversation with a player? That’s a different animal as Mitch Haniger learned.

Mallex speed

Mallex Smith is pretty fast, but unlike Dee Gordon he doesn’t need a pit crew. You’ve just gotta be a step or five, or 10 ahead of him.

The “Crafty” left-handers

This one may be my favorite of all. If you think left-handed pitchers aren’t crafty off the field, then you haven’t met Marco Gonzales, Wade LeBlanc, and Yusei Kikuchi. Near the end, a veteran right-hander tries to figured just what the heck are these guys up to?

Always pay homage to those crafty ones who came before you.

Let us know what you think the best commercial is, vote in our poll below.

Andrew Hammond

