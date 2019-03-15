Huskies reach Pac-12 tournament championship with 66-61 win over Colorado

The refrain hasn’t changed all season.
From Washington’s very first exhibition to its 66-61 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Friday night, the Huskies have always stressed the importance of defense.
Ask head coach Mike Hopkins and he’ll tell you over and over again that defense travels. And the players? Defense, they always say, sets the tone. No matter what is happening — or not happening — offensively, defense is what they count on.
Now that defense has the first-seeded Huskies in the Pac-12 tournament championship. It marks UW’s first appearance since it won the title in 2011.
UW trailed fifth-seeded Colorado 33-27 at halftime. But when the Huskies returned for the second half, they locked in defensively and outscored the Buffaloes 16-2 over the first 7 minutes and 57 seconds of the second half.
Colorado didn’t score a second-half field goal until Tyler Bey knocked down a jumper with 12:43 remaining. By that point, UW had built a 43-37 advantage. The Huskies then went on another run, outscoring Colorado 8-0 to stretch their lead to 52-38.
With 1:34 left, the Buffaloes pulled within six points, 60-54, after a layup from Evan Battey and two free throws from Bey. Noah Dickerson was fouled at the other end, but went 0-for-2.
Colorado then trimmed UW’s lead to 60-56 on two more fouls shots from Bey. The Buffaloes fouled David Crisp, who hit 1-of-2 from the line to give the Huskies a five-point advantage.
Then it was defense, again, that gave UW the ball back after Nahziah Carter took a charge. After Dickerson went 1-of-2 from the free throw line, Bey tipped in a Colorado miss at the other end. The Buffaloes called timeout trailing 62-58 with 26.2 seconds left.
Colorado then fouled Dominic Green, who knocked down two foul shots to stretch the Huskies’ lead to 64-58. McKinley Wright knocked down a 3-pointer to get Colorado within three points, but the Buffaloes left Crisp wide open at the other end for a layup.
UW held Colorado to 6-of-30 shooting in the second half, including 2-of-16 from beyond the arc. The Buffaloes turned the ball over nine times after the break and 18 times for the game.
Jaylen Nowell led the Huskies with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Carter also scored 14 points as the Huskies got 22 points from their bench.
Tyler Bey paced Colorado with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
The Huskies fell behind 8-0 in the game’s opening minutes, not scoring until Dominic Green hit a corner 3-pointer with 15:39 left before the break.
Trailing 16-10 with 11:28 left before halftime, UW launched a 11-2 run and briefly took a 21-18 lead after a dunk from Matisse Thybulle and a layup from Crisp.
But Colorado responded with a 7-0 spurt that pushed its advantage back to 28-21. The stretch included four points from Tyler Bey, who led the Buffaloes with nine points at the break.
With 35 seconds left in the half, Hameir Wright went 1-for-2 at the free throw line to pull UW within three points, 30-27. Lucas Siewert then hit a 3-pointer for Colorado to send the Buffaloes into the break with a six-point lead.
