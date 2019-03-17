It’s Selection Sunday. Should the Huskies be nervous? A look at the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Despite a loss to Oregon in Saturday’s Pac-12 tournament championship game, Washington looks primed to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.
Thanks to the defeat, the Huskies fell five spots in the NET rankings and dropped a few seed lines in most projections. But experts still have UW in the field alongside the Ducks and Arizona State.
Before the bracket is revealed on Sunday, here is a look at UW’s updated resume and the latest NCAA Tournament projections.
UW Resume
- Record: 26-8
- Pac-12 Record: 15-3
- NET Ranking: 45
- RPI: 22
- Record vs. Quad 1 teams: 2-4
- Record vs. Quad 2 teams: 8-3
- Record vs. Quad 3 teams: 9-1
- Record vs. Quad 4 teams: 7-0
- SOS: 58
- Non-conference SOS: 14
NCAA Tournament Projections
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 seed Nevada
- UW and Nevada played an exhibition game this season. The Huskies won 91-73.
Joe Lunardi, ESPN: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Seton Hall
- This is one of the highest seed predictions for UW.
Michael Beller, Sports Illustrated: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Louisville
- Beller has the UW as one of the last four teams receiving a bye.
Brian Bennet, The Athletic: No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 Mississippi State.
- Bennet also has the Huskies as one of the last four byes. He writes: “Washington’s best win came at Oregon in January; the Ducks then turned around and beat the Huskies by double digits twice in the final eight days. Washington also lost its only meeting to Arizona State. Could the regular-season champ, which also made the tournament title game, get left out for two conference mates?”
Chris Dobbertean, SB Nation: No. 11 seed vs. No. 11 Belmont (First Four)
- Dobbertean not only as UW playing in the First Four but the Huskies are also one of his last four teams in the field. He writes: “While the Huskies played a robust non-conference schedule, they lost each and every game that could have given them some breathing room — against Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Minnesota. A Pac-12 title should be enough for Washington, but with the conference way down this season, a repeat of 2012 can’t be ruled out.”
