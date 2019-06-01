Mariners reportedly on verge of trading Jay Bruce to Phillies

Seattle Mariners’ Jay Bruce celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Seattle. the home run was the 300th of his major league career. AP

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly nearing a deal to trade veteran Jay Bruce to the Philadelphia Phillies. The possible deal, which could be finalized quickly, was first reported Saturday morning by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“The sides have talked about Bruce, Seattle is willing to deal him and Philadelphia needs a bench bat,” Passan wrote on Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic’s Matt Gelb later tweeted that Bruce would waive a no-trade clause to join the Phillies, and Philadelphia would likely take on most of the $14 million Bruce is owed in 2020. If the Phillies do pick up most of his contract, the Mariners likely wouldn’t receive much in return in the deal.

Bruce is slashing at .212/.283/.533 this season with 14 homers, 11 doubles, 38 RBIs, 16 walks and 53 strikeouts this season. He hit his 300th career home run in a win over the Angels on Friday night, and became the eighth active player to record at least 300 doubles and 300 home runs.

He has primarily played first base and right field for the Mariners this season.

Bruce is one of Seattle’s players who has been rumored to have trade potential since spring training, as one of the four players the Mariners have in a logjam at first base.

Third baseman Kyle Seager was injured late in the spring, and spent a 60-day stint on the injured list after undergoing hand surgery, which temporarily cleared things up. Ryon Healy, Seattle’s regular first baseman last season, moved over to third for most of the first two months to replace Seager, while Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion and Daniel Vogelbach split time at first. Encarnacion and Vogelbach have also regularly appeared at DH.

But, Seager was reactivated on May 25, and has resumed his regular role at third. Healy has been on the 10-day IL since May 21 with lower back inflammation, but when he returns, so would the puzzling four-player gridlock at first base.

It was assumed in the spring that Healy, the only player in that group with options, would likely be sent to Triple-A Tacoma to clear space on the active roster. Dealing Bruce to the Phillies would provide an alternative solution.