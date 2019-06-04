Expect extra noise from Joint Base Lewis-McChord over the coming days

Mortar training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will mean more noise over the coming days. News Tribune file, 2004

You’ll hear lots of noise coming from Joint Base Lewis-McChord this week and next.

From 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (June 5) through 7 p.m. Tuesday (June 11), four different units will be conducting training with 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars and demolitions.





The base warns people nearby of “late-night” training, though sessions also are scheduled during the daytime.





Comments or questions about the noise can be sent to JBLM Public Affairs at https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.



