Pedestrian killed when hit by a car on I-5 in Lakewood

Washington State Patrol

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car on Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Thorne Lane about 12:30 a.m.

A representative with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said the male victim was unidentified as of noon Saturday.

The right three lanes of the freeway were closed while the State Patrol investigated the collision, the WSP said.