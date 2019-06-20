They’re back. C-17s return to the skies of Pierce County after months-long absence

C-17s return to McChord Field after runway resurfaced Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs land on the newly resurfaced runway at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on June 17, 2019. Operations had been conducted at other West Coast bases during the three-month hiatus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs land on the newly resurfaced runway at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on June 17, 2019. Operations had been conducted at other West Coast bases during the three-month hiatus.

Welcome back, Globemaster.

If you think the skies of Pierce County have been unusually quiet the past three months, you’re not mistaken.

A three-month resurfacing project of McChord’s runway sent the familiar C-17 U.S. Air Force cargo planes to other West Coast bases.





Expect to see the huge gray planes back in the skies now that the project is finished.

The first Globemaster III landed at 10 a.m. Monday followed by 17 more in the 62nd Airlift Wing.

“Despite being geographically separated, the Team McChord Airmen were still able to provide worldwide airlift support,” the Air Force said in a statement.

The C-17 is 174 feet long and has a wingspan of 169 feet. The plane needs only 3,500 feet of runway to take off and land and can even make a three-point turn to turn itself around on remote runways, according to the Air Force.